Advertisement

Missing Waco teen believed to be in Brazos County

16-year-old Haylee Ann Morgan was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teen who went missing on Dec. 14 in Waco is believed to be in Brazos County, according to authorities.

Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in the 2100 block of N 33rd Street in Waco around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the teen has ties to College Station and was seen getting into a vehicle and leaving Waco. A description of the vehicle has not been provided.

Haylee is 5′7″, 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. If you see her authorities ask that you call police instead of approaching the teen.

#MissingChild 16 year old Haylee Ann Morgan was last seen at approximately 9:30 pm on December 14, 2021 in the 2100...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after she filed a claim against her boss alleging harassment, discrimination
A Central Texas company that’s lasted for generations is unfortunately closing its doors. Now...
Central Freight Lines closes its doors leaving thousands unemployed
Temple police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead.
Man shot and killed in Temple
Central Freight
Central Texas school district hoping to hire Central Freight Lines employees losing their job
Alina Miller, a student at China Spring Middle School, was riding her bike south on Salem Way...
Waco police confirm no criminal charges in crash that killed 12-year-old bicyclist

Latest News

The Salvation Army is asking donations throughout the United States to help victims of deadly...
Salvation Army stresses need for money in tornado response
The Texas unemployment rate is continuing to fall, but if you’re looking for a job, a career...
Central Texas workers quitting but not staying unemployed
Arrests made in Waco capital murder case
Bruceville-Eddy is investigating a rumor of a threat at the high school
Bruceville-Eddy ISD investigating rumor of a threat at the high school