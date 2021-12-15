Record highest morning low already set with a potential record high possible this afternoon

Although overnight temperatures were able to drop into the mid-60s as forecast, a big surge of humidity arrived from the south just a shade before midnight and warmed our temperatures up. Just shortly before sunrise, the temperature at the Waco Regional Airport was 69° and it hasn’t dipped lower than that. If the 70° low temperature holds through midnight, which it likely will, it’ll be tied for the fourth highest low temperature in December and will be the warmest morning low since December 7th 1966. Despite cloudy skies hanging around for nearly the entire day, temperatures will be able to warm close to the record high of 81° late this afternoon. Since clouds are expected to stay in place, we should top out just a shade below that. If we see clouds break, we could realistically tie that high temperature record. There won’t be much, if any, rain today outside of a few isolated early morning sprinkles. Overnight lows by Thursday morning should be a bit “cooler” in the upper 60s by daybreak, but afternoon highs will warm back into the upper 70s again. A weak cold front will be on approach Thursday and could kick up a few showers or isolated non-severe storms during the day, but rain chances are capped at 30%.

A much higher chance for rain arrives Friday night and early Saturday as a strong cold front swings through the area. In advance of the front Friday, a few isolated showers are possible but not terribly likely. We’ll again start out in the upper 60s with highs reaching the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A healthy band of showers and likely non-severe storms should arrive with the early morning front and rain could be decently heavy at times. Yes, there may be a strong storm with Saturday’s morning front, but the severe weather threat should be very limited. Clouds may linger for a few hours with maybe some sunshine returning late in the day but the damage will be done temperature wise. We’ll fall into the 40s immediately behind the front and climb back into the mid-50s Saturday afternoon. Morning lows in the upper 30s Sunday should only warm into the low-to-mid 50s. Another storm system could arrive late Sunday and Sunday night and rain chances will come back up to about 30%.

