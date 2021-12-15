Salvation Army stresses need for money in tornado response

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Donations of all kinds continue to be needed for the people affected by this weekend’s tornadoes in the South and Midwest.

Money can go a long way for those already on the ground out there.

It is especially helpful for organizations like the Salvation Army. Those with the organization said with money it is easier for those close by to respond more efficiently.

“You can’t ship that stuff in without it getting lost or whatever,” said Maj. Jim Taylor with the Salvation Army in Waco.

With monetary donations, the organization can buy food, drinks, even snacks to those who have nothing now.

“This is all the kind of stuff the Salvation Army is able to purchase with cash,” said Taylor.

So far, more than 5,200 meals have already been served to those in need.

Most of that was from local responders close to the destruction.

“Again, all of that is because we can go buy food in bulk, that we need and is easy to fix on a mobile unit,” said Taylor.

Follow this link to donate through the Salvation Army.

