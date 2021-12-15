Series of burglaries in Bell County, Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying suspect

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate a suspect believed to be involved in a series of burglaries that happened at Dana Peak Park.

The Sheriff’s Department said on December 5, several purses and wallets were stolen from the area.

On the same day, one of the missing credits cards was used to make a fraudulent purchase at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2020 Heights Drive in Harker Heights.

The suspect is described as a female with red hair (possibly a wig), a tattoo on her back at the base of her neck, which appears to be the outline of a hockey mask or a strawberry, glasses, wearing dark colored shirt, pants, and shoes.

We need the communities help in determining who this suspect might be. Please see information and photos from our CID Unit attached. Posted by Bell County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Investigator Wiges at 254-933-5438.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.