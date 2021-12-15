Temple police identify teenager killed in Monday shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified the victim from Monday’s shooting on Wednesday morning.

Police said 17-year-old Tyvonte Barnes died after a shooting in the 800 block of East Avenue C on Monday night.

Officers responded to the call around 8 p.m., and located Barnes suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, EMS tried to perform CPR but Barnes died at the scene.

Another man with unknown injuries was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Police said on Wednesday that person was in stable condition.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

