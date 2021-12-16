10 things to do in Central Texas this weekend: December 18-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Bend of the River Christmas is hometown holiday event in Temple featuring snow slides, Cowboy Santa, a snow party, and tons of other activities! There will be delicious treats from the vendors Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm.

The Christmas Farm Festival continues this weekend! There will be farm animals, hay rides, games, a craft ornament station, vendors, hot coco, food trucks and more! Open Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM & Sunday 12:00PM - 4:00PM in West. Santa Claus will be visiting each day at 2 p.m.

All Through The House is an enchanting holiday event unlike any other! The American Scare Grounds in Elm Mott have plenty of cheer for everyone, and fear for those who seek a holiday thrill on Saturday evening at 5pm. Attendees can expect, holiday-themed live performances & entertainment on stage, indoor Christmas lounge, holiday refreshment station, interactive experiences, free selfies with Santa & Krampus, petting zoo, and a holiday-themed haunted attraction.

Killeen’s International Cuisine Korner & Artisans Marketplace is all about local, small business owners. This Saturday, the Kick It! Christmas Bazaar will have some holiday shopping where you don’t have to worry about shipping delays. There will be food trucks, live music, a car show, and of course pictures with Santa. Bring a canned food item to help the Killeen Food Care Center and be entered into a raffle for prizes!

Las Posadas is a traditional event celebrated by many Hispanic countries on the 9 days leading up to Christmas—join the Hispanic Leaders’ Network at the South Waco Recreation Center this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for food, music, and fun for all ages at the First Annual Posada & Tamale Competition. There will be a cash prize for Waco’s Best Tamale!

It’s the last weekend to hop aboard the Christmas Lights Tour by the Waco Trolley. This 90-minute tour takes you to the best sites in the greater Waco area for seeing the holiday lights, with complimentary hot cocoa and all the fun of a nostalgic trolley ride! Reserve your seat today at thewacotrolley.com – tours offered Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The newly opened Bridge Street Plaza in East Waco hosts Holiday Fest on Sunday afternoon. This is a family-friendly event with live music, local food trucks, vendors, arts & crafts, Skate Waco mobile unit, and much more! Due to construction, parking is available on Taylor Street.

Saturday in Axtell there is a holiday market and parade. The market is from noon to 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 2 p.m. from Field house. This event features small vendors for that special last-minute gift find as well as hot cocoa and play at the park.

Relive the golden days of radio with a classic holiday story live on stage - The Annual 1940s Christmas Radio Show. This event has a complimentary holiday reception after the show. This year’s annual show features Miracle on 34th Street and The Shop Around the Corner (the inspiration behind You’ve Got Mail and Broadway’s She Loves Me).

Enjoy all of your farm favorite activities plus some holiday special features like cookie decorating, roasting marshmallows, hay rides, Mrs. Clause, and more at Christmas on the Farm this Saturday in Holland. Stay for a movie under the barn that evening. The Polar Express Movie Night will include a meal (jumbo hot dog, chips and a drink) along with lasting family memories. Concessions are also available.

