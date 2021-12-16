Advertisement

18-month old in critical condition after being found in Grimes County pond

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-month-old child is in critical condition, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, after he was found face-down in a pond Wednesday.

The child’s father called 911 around 4:15 p.m., saying his son snuck out of the house and he was found in a nearby pond near County Road 302 and Lakeshore Drive. The sheriff’s office said the father jumped into the pond immediately and started administering CPR. The child was taken by medical helicopter to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after she filed a claim against her boss alleging harassment, discrimination
Arrests made in Waco capital murder case
Sage Kimzey, 27, was born in Strong City, Okla. but now lives in Salado with his wife Alexis...
Salado Cowboy wins 7th World Bull Riding Championship at NFR
The Temple Police Department identified the victim from Monday’s shooting on Wednesday morning.
Temple police identify teenager killed in Monday shooting
Bruceville-Eddy is investigating a rumor of a threat at the high school
Bruceville-Eddy ISD investigating rumor of a threat at the high school

Latest News

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week
Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court
Dr. Wilbur Allen Ball, McLennan Community College’s founding president, passed away Wednesday...
McLennan Community College remembers founding president
James Fullner has been decorating for the last three years, and each year, he adds something new.
Half-hour show lights up Mart every night
A team of researchers at Texas A&M say they’ve found the protein in COVID-19 that is able to...
Texas A&M researchers discover COVID-19 mechanism that helps it escape immune system