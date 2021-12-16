Baylor Football Signs 20 to 2022 Class

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda announced the signings of 20 student-athletes to the class of 2022 on Wednesday. The incoming Bears represent five different states, including Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. Six four-star prospects and 14 three-star recruits headline BU’s 26th-ranked class, according to Rivals. Additionally, two signees are included in the ESPN300 rankings.

”This is an exciting day for the future of Baylor Football as we bring in 20 players who showcase the person over player culture we are building here at Baylor University,” said Aranda. “This coaching staff worked hard to put together a group of young men that reflect class, integrity and academic excellence in everything they do. Building off of this special championship season, we were able to fill our needs across the board and bring home to Waco a group of strong players who will continue the legacy.

””We recognize the importance of recruiting within Texas and are excited to bring to Waco 16 players who come from this great state. Thank you to the incredible high school coaches of Texas and their ability to develop incredible players on and off the field.“

”I want to thank all of the recruits and their families for their time, energy and effort throughout this process. Baylor Football is looking forward to the impact this class will make at Baylor University. I also want to thank all of our coaches for their hard work in building relationships with these recruits and helping us put together what we believe is a strong class for the Baylor Football program. We are looking forward to continuing to build a strong person over player culture and the legacy this class will leave.”

Devyn Bobby | S | 5-11 | 175 | DeSoto HS | Desoto, Texas High School: Prepped at DeSoto High School for head coach Claude Mathis … Helped his team to an 11-3 record and a berth in the regional finals as a junior in 2020 … Tallied 77 tackles with four interceptions as a junior … Added four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries … Named to the 11-6A All-District First Team as a junior … Named to the 7-6A All-District First Team as a sophomore in 2019 … A four-star prospect, according to ESPN … Ranked the No. 59 player in the state of Texas and the No. 29 safety nationally by ESPN … Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals … The No. 129 player in Texas according to 247Sports … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked him the No. 89 prospect in Texas and No. 10 safety in the state … Chose Baylor over Kansas State, Louisiana and UTSA, among others.

Personal: Son of Alvester and Yolanda Bobby.Reggie Bush | CB | 6-0 | 180 | Independence HS | Frisco, Texas High School: Prepped at Frisco Independence High School under head coach Kyle Story … Played multiple positions, including running back, safety and kicker … Carried the ball 89 times for 751 rushing yards as a senior in 2021 … Added 23 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns … Named District 5-5A Utility Player of the Year in 2021 … Rushed 28 times for 279 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in 2020 … Named 5-5A Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019 … Named Second-Team All-State as a kicker in 2019 … Ranked a three-star prospect and the No. 115 player in Texas by 247Sports … Also rated a three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals … The No. 127 recruit in the state of Texas and No. 68 running back nationally according to ESPN … Also ran 100m dash in track as a junior… Ran a 23.54 200m and high jumped to a best of 6′2″… Also competed for the varsity soccer team … Chose Baylor over Air Force, Navy, Yale and Tulane, among others.

Personal: Son of Reginald Bush Sr. and Monica Bush … A member of the National Honor Society.

Timothy Dawn | OL | 6-2 | 300 | Camden Fairview HS | Camden, Ark. High School: Prepped at Camden Fairview High School in Arkansas under head coach Jacob Monden … Helped Camden Fairview to a 10-2 record and a berth in the second round of the state playoffs as a senior in 2021 … Paved the way for a Cardinal offense that averaged over 40 points per game in 2021 … Ranked as a three-star prospect by the three major recruiting sites … Rated as the No. 12 prospect in the state of Arkansas by 247Sports … Chose Baylor over Arizona State, Missouri, Kansas and North Texas, among others.

Personal: Son of Mary Dawn.Alvin Ebosele | OL | 6-6 | 320 | Coppell HS | Coppell, Texas High School: Played at Coppell High School for head coach Mike Dewitt … Named to the 2021 6-6A First Team as an offensive tackle … A 2020 unanimous UIL 6-6A All-District First Team selection … A three-star recruit according to 247Sports ... The ninth-ranked offensive lineman and No. 63 overall prospect in the Dallas Morning News’ SportsDayHS Area Top 100 … Ranked as the No. 54 offensive tackle according to 247Sports … A three-star prospect by Rivals … Rated as a three-star recruit by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the fourth best tackle in Texas for the class of 2022 … Threw the shot put in high school, setting a personal record of 45 feet in the spring of 2021 … Chose Baylor over Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Houston, among others.

Personal: Son of Joyce Ochei.

Tre Emory | DL | 6-2 | 315 | Mount Pleasant HS | Mount Pleasant, Texas High School: Prepped at Mount Pleasant High School under head coach Ritchie Pinckard … Played multiple spots along the defensive line… 2021 9-5A Division II All-District First Team selection … Tallied 48 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks in 2020 … 2020 9-5A Division II Defensive Player of the Year … Named 9-5A Division II District Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019 … Rated as a three-star prospect by the three major recruiting sites… Ranked as the second-best defensive tackle prospect in Texas and the No. 51 overall prospect by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … Chose Baylor over Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tennessee and Texas Tech, among others.

Personal: Son of Ashley Brown.

Jeremy Evans | LB | 6-1 | 225 | Tenaha HS | Tenaha, Texas High School: Starred at Tenaha High School for head coach Jeremy Jenkins … Helped team to 9-3 mark as a senior … Named District 11-2A Division II District MVP in 2021… Finished junior season with 120 tackles, six forced fumbles and two interceptions … Also notched 103 carries for 1,008 yards and 20 touchdowns as a running back … Added 15 catches for 362 yards and four receiving touchdowns as a wide receiver … Named to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Second Team as a wide receiver … Also named District 11-2A Division II MVP in 2020 … Recorded 217 carries for 1,976 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in first three HS seasons … District 11-2A Division I First Team selection at running back and linebacker in 2019 … 11-2A Division I Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2018 … Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … ESPN’s No. 36 outside linebacker nationally … A three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals … Chose Baylor over Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and TCU, among others.

Personal: Son of Kristy Norris.Corey Gordon | S | 6-2 | 185 | Putnam West HS | Oklahoma City, Okla.

High School: Prepped at Putnam West High School in Oklahoma City, Okla., for head coach Craig Maynard … Rated a three-star recruit by each of the three major recruiting sites … Ranked as the No. 16 player in Oklahoma and No. 59 safety in the country by 247Sports … Rated the No. 15 player in the state of Oklahoma by Rivals … The No. 16 player in Oklahoma and No. 54 safety in the country according to ESPN … Ranked No. 24 in The Oklahoman’s Super 30 rankings… Chose Baylor over Tulsa, New Mexico and Hawaii, among others.

Personal: Son of Cory Gordon Sr. and Letrisha Rhodes.

Kelsey Johnson | TE | 6-2 | 235 | Red Oak HS | Red Oak, Texas High School: Played at Red Oak High School for head coach Tony Holmes … Caught 33 passes for 483 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior … Finished his career with 78 receptions for 1,314 yards and 21 touchdowns … Named to 2021 Academic All-State Second Team … First-Team All-District performer in 2020 … No. 14 tight end in the country according to ESPN … Rated as a three-star prospect by the three major recruiting services … Ranked the No. 21 tight end in the nation according to Rivals … No. 72 player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports … Chose Baylor over Tennessee, Kansas, Colorado and Buffalo, among others.

Personal: Full name is LaKelsey Johnson Jr., goes by Kelsey for short … Son of LaKelsey Sr. and LaTisha Johnson.

Carmello Jones | LB | 6-2 | 220 | West Orange-Stark HS | Orange Stark, Texas High School: Played at West Orange-Stark High School for head coach Cornel Thompson … Helped team to an 11-2 record and a trip to the fourth round of the UIL State playoffs in 2021 … Named the District 11-4A Division II Defensive Player of the Year … Helped the Mustangs to an 8-1 mark as a junior in 2020 … Finished his junior season with 75 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and nine sacks … Also forced a pair of fumbles … Was named to District 11-4A Division II All-District First Team … Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Rivals … Ranked the No. 57 edge prospect in the country and No. 140 overall recruit in the state of Texas by 247Sports … Chose Baylor over Texas Tech, Utah Washington State and Louisiana.

Personal: Son of Kimberly McGinney.Kyler Jordan | OLB | 6-2 | 240 | Cooper HS | Lubbock, Texas High School: Prepped at Lubbock Cooper High School under head coach Chip Darden … Helped team to a 13-2 record and the Class 5A state semifinals in 2021 … 2021 District 3-5A Division II Co-MVP … Two-time District 3-5A Division II Defensive MVP … Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Third Team member in 2020 … Recorded 62 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and forced one fumble in helping Cooper reach the regional finals in 2020 … A consensus three-star prospect by each of the three major recruiting sites … Rated the No. 61 edge player in the country by 247Sports … No. 158 prospect in Texas according to 247Sports … Ranked as the No. 104 defensive end in ESPN … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football No. 94 overall prospect in Texas and No. 7 outside linebacker … Chose Baylor over Texas Tech, West Virginia, Arizona and Cincinnati, among others.

Personal: Son of Dustin and Laura Jordan.

George Maile | OL | 6-3 | 300 | Bingham HS | South Jordan, Utah High School: Played at Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah, for head coach Dave Peck … Helped Bingham to a 7-5 record and the second round of the playoffs in 2021 … Selected to participate in the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame’s Polynesian Bowl in January … Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports … Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals … Ranked as the No. 7 offensive guard in the country by ESPN … Ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Utah by 247Sports … Ranked as the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247Sports … Chose Baylor over USC, UCLA, BYU, Utah, TCU, Oregon, Nebraska and Tennessee, among others.

Personal: Son of Ema Maile.

Cody Mladenka | TE | 6-4 | 235 | College Park HS | The Woodlands, Texas High School: Played at College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas for head coach Lonnie Madison … Was named First-Team All-District in 2020 and 2021 … Named Second-Team All-District in 2019 … Named to 2021 THSCA Academic All-State Second Team … Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals … Named the ninth-best tight end prospect in the class of 2022 according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … Threw the shot put and discus and also played baseball in high school … Chose Baylor over Yale, Dartmouth, Rice, Air Force and Houston, among others.

Personal: Son of Phillip and Brooke Mladenka.

Jordan Nabors | WR | 5-11 | 180 | Heath HS | Rockwall, Texas High School: Played at Heath High School in Rockwall, Texas, for head coach Mike Spradlin … Totaled 52 receptions for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior … Caught 111 passes for 2,049 yards in three seasons with the Hawks … First-Team All-District honoree in 2021… Second-Team All-District honoree in 2020 … Rated a three-star prospect by each of the three major recruiting sites … No. 137 player in Texas according to 247Sports … Ranked the No. 138 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports … ESPN’s No. 147 player in Texas and No. 149 wide receiver nationally … Ran track and field in high school, competing in the long jump and relays … Chose Baylor over Texas Tech, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan State, Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others.

Personal: Son of Brittney Petties and Chris Nabors.

Coleton Price | OL | 6-3 | 290 | Bowie HS | Bowie, Texas High School: Played at Bowie High School for head coach Cory Mandrell… Played offensive and defensive line… 2020 UIL 4-3A First-Team All-District offensive lineman… 2020 District 4-3A Outstanding Lineman honoree… 2019 UIL 4-3A All-District Second-Team offensive lineman and defensive lineman… Rated as a three-star prospect by the three major recruiting publications… Ranked the No. 20 offensive guard by ESPN… Rated as the No. 50 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports… Ranked the No. 6 offensive guard by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Personal: Son of Lory and Cody Price.

Richard Reese | RB | 5-9 | 175 | Bellville HS | Bellville, Texas High School: Played at Bellville High School for head coach Grady Rowe … Helped the Brahmas to a 12-1 record and an undefeated district championship on their way to the 4A Division II regional semifinals as a senior … Carried the ball 218 times for 2,261 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior … Finished his career with 6,678 yards on 726 carries and 85 touchdowns … Three-time District Offensive MVP … Three-star prospect by the three major recruiting services … Ranked as the No. 79 player in the state of Texas by ESPN and No. 105 prospect by 247Sports … Rated the No. 38 running back in the country according to ESPN and the No. 60 RB by 247Sports … Also ran track in high school, posting a 22.12 200m time as a junior.

Personal: Son of Walter and Laura Reese.

Kaian Roberts-Day | TE | 6-4 | 250 | Festus HS | Festus, Mo. High School: Prepped at Festus High School in Missouri under head coach AJ Ofodile … Played multiple positions … No. 10 on the St. Louis Post Dispatch Super 30 countdown of area prospects … Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Named the No. 6 tight end prospect in the country according to ESPN … Ranks No. 245 on ESPN300 … Rated as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Missouri by both ESPN and 247Sports … Three-sport star in high school, also playing basketball and running track … Ran an 11.88 in the 100-meter dash as a junior and jumped 18-plus feet in the long jump … Chose Baylor over Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Missouri, among others.

Personal: Son of Lashonda Roberts.

Kaden Sieracki | OL | 6-8 | 330 | The Woodlands HS | The Woodlands, TexasHigh School: Prepped at The Woodlands High School under head coach Jim Rapp … Helped the Highlanders to an undefeated district championship and a playoff appearance in 2021 … Named to the 2021 13-6A All-District First Team and 2020 13-6A All-District Second Team … Rated as a three-star prospect by the three main recruiting publications … Ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals … No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2022 class by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine … Chose Baylor over Texas Tech, SMU and Texas Southern.

Personal: Son of David and Jennifer Sieracki.

Bryce Simpson | OL | 6-5 | 335 | Cypress Ranch HS | Cypress, Texas High School: Played at Cypress Ranch High School for head coach Gene Johnson … Helped the Mustangs to a 6-4 record and a berth in the 6A playoffs … Paved the way for an offense that averaged 40.4 points per game … UIL 16-6A First Team All-District selection in 2020 and 2021 … Rated as a three-star prospect by the three major recruiting publications … Ranked as a top-100 offensive tackle in the country by ESPN … Chose Baylor over offers from Ole Miss, Utah, Colorado, Houston and SMU, among others.

Personal: Son of Lakosha and Billy Simpson.

Devonte Tezino | DL | 6-5 | 275 | Ellison HS | Killeen, Texas High School: Prepped at Killeen Ellison High School under head coach Danny Servance, who played at Baylor under Grant Teaff … Posted 37 total tackles and 32 tackles for loss as a senior … Added 7.0 sacks and six forced fumbles … Tallied 131 tackles, 45 tackles for loss and eight sacks in his high school career … Earned 2021 12-6A First-Team All-District honors … Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals … Ranked the No. 63 prospect in Texas by Rivals and the No. 97 player in Texas by 247Sports … Rated as the No. 36 defensive end in the country, according to Rivals … Chose Baylor over Kansas State, Nebraska, SMU and TCU, among others.

Personal: Son of Shereba Webber.

Armani Winfield | WR | 6-2 | 200 | Lewisville HS | Lewisville, TexasHigh School: Played at Lewisville High School for head coach Michael Odle … Helped team to 11-2 record as a senior … Totaled 66 receptions for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns … Unanimous First-Team All-District selection … Finished high school career with 191 receptions, 2,678 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns … Unanimous District 6-6A First-Team selection in 2019 … District 6-6A Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2018 … Under Armour All-American … A four-star prospect according to each of the three major recruiting sites … ESPN’s No. 26 prospect in the state of Texas … No. 31 prospect in Texas according to 247Sports … Rivals’ No. 32 recruit in the state of Texas … No. 127 player in the ESPN300 … Also rank track in high school … Chose Baylor over Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida, Florida State and Ole Miss, among others.

