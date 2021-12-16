Advertisement

Biden tells Packers fans Aaron Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) – President Joe Biden encountered two Green Bay Packers fans who lost their homes while touring storm-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday.

As part of the conversation, Biden said, “God love you, and tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” eliciting a laugh from the group.

The president’s quip was referring to misleading comments Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made regarding his vaccination status.

When asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19, Rodgers would say he was “immunized.”

It was learned the quarterback hadn’t received the vaccine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after she filed a claim against her boss alleging harassment, discrimination
Arrests made in Waco capital murder case
Sage Kimzey, 27, was born in Strong City, Okla. but now lives in Salado with his wife Alexis...
Salado Cowboy wins 7th World Bull Riding Championship at NFR
The Temple Police Department identified the victim from Monday’s shooting on Wednesday morning.
Temple police identify teenager killed in Monday shooting
Bruceville-Eddy is investigating a rumor of a threat at the high school
Bruceville-Eddy ISD investigating rumor of a threat at the high school

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell
The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.
US Naval site in Italy locked down on report of shooting
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic delaying treatment for resentencing
In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright