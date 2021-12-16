Christmas lights “mix of technology and art” for one Waco decorator

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It can take long enough to set up traditional Christmas lights, but one Waco resident is taking it to the next level.

Weston Smith said he’s put up Christmas lights for a few years now, but this is the first year he’s put on a light show. Smith uses pixel lights, which means each light can be programmed to be a different color.

By day, Smith works in IT, and he said he loves how flexible the lights are. For Smith, the lights are a mix between technology and art.

He got into decorating because he and his family have loved looking at lights for years and the joy it brings to them. Now, Smith hopes to bring that joy to others in the area.

“We kind of have our daily to-do lists, our chores, our shopping list for Christmas and stuff,” Smith said. “If {the lights} can just kind of you know, make people pause for just a minute, and take their mind off of the immediate here’s the stuff that we’ve got to do, and maybe just kind of pull back and focus on the bigger meaning behind Christmas.”

Since this is the first year he’s put on the light show, Smith said there hasn’t been a ton of traffic, but it’s exciting to see as more people stop to see his lights.

“At first it didn’t really sink in, but a good example was last night we had some kid that was just like jumping up and down and dancing in his parents’ car, and that was just fun to watch,” Smith said.

Smith leaves his lights on every evening from about 5 to 11 p.m., and he’s on Real Drive in Waco if you’d like to see them. He also has a website with some of the other displays in the area.

