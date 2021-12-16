Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On Wednesday one local student got her Christmas wish early.
Brooks Johnson returned home from deployment to surprise his daughter, Kaylynn, at school after not seeing each other for over a year.
Temple ISD’s Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, posted video of Kaylyn, a fifth grader at Thornton Elementary, running into her dad’s arms.
Dr. Ott said in the post, “She got her Christmas wish- with a surprise. God bless our men and women who serve!”
