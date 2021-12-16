Advertisement

Governor Abbott reaffirms that Texas will not impose federal vaccine mandate

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in...
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 sued Texas over new voting rules that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation's election laws in response to a wave of restrictive new measures in Republican-led states.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By KWTX Staff
Dec. 16, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter Thursday to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, reaffirming that Texas will not impose the Federal vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard.

Abbott sent this letter in response to Secretary Austin threatening to cut off federal dollars for unvaccinated guardsmen late last month.

Back in August the Governor issued an Executive Order prohibiting the imposition of a vaccine mandate by any governmental entity in the Lone Star State.

Then in October, Abbott ordered Texas Adjutant General Tracy Norris not to punish any guardsmen in Texas for not getting the vaccine.

Abbott states in the letter, “The State of Texas will not enforce this latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate against its guardsmen. If the federal government keeps threatening to defund the Texas National Guard, I will deploy every legal tool available to me as Governor in defense of these American heroes.”

Read Governor Abbott’s full letter here.

