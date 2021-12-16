Governor Abbott reaffirms that Texas will not impose federal vaccine mandate

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter Thursday to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, reaffirming that Texas will not impose the Federal vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard.

Abbott sent this letter in response to Secretary Austin threatening to cut off federal dollars for unvaccinated guardsmen late last month.

Texas will not enforce the Biden Administration's latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate against its guardsmen.



If the federal gov't keeps threatening to defund the Texas National Guard, I will deploy every legal tool available to me as Governor in defense of these American heroes. pic.twitter.com/ORULKmGuCZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 16, 2021

Back in August the Governor issued an Executive Order prohibiting the imposition of a vaccine mandate by any governmental entity in the Lone Star State.

Then in October, Abbott ordered Texas Adjutant General Tracy Norris not to punish any guardsmen in Texas for not getting the vaccine.

Abbott states in the letter, “The State of Texas will not enforce this latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate against its guardsmen. If the federal government keeps threatening to defund the Texas National Guard, I will deploy every legal tool available to me as Governor in defense of these American heroes.”

Read Governor Abbott’s full letter here.

