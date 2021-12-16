“He will not be forgotten here”: Fallen Falls County Deputy honored with a seat next to his brothers and sisters forever

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -Fallen Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones now has a seat forever beside his brothers and sisters at the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement and family members bowed their heads Wednesday as the cover was pulled back from a chair crafted to save this hero’s place within the department.

“He sacrificed his life for helping somebody and that’s what these officers do every day is help people,” Debbie Jones, mother of Deputy Jones, said.

The company “Saving a Hero’s Place” makes these chairs to honor first responders like Deputy Jones who are no longer with us.

Debbie says she wants the chair to be a reminder of his service.

“He will not be forgotten here,” Debbie said.

The chair now sits below a memorial in the hallway for everyone to see.

His mother wants it to honor Deputy Jones while also serving as a reminder to others in the line of duty to stay safe.

“Matt was just stopped on the side of the road helping somebody on a rainy day and a car hydroplaned right into him so it can happen in an instant so officers do need to be careful out there but the public also needs to be aware to slow down,” Debbie said.

This chair is the 188th made for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with hopes to replace the empty seat they left behind with something to honor their legacy for generations to come.

The company that makes these chairs is run entirely on donations. Learn more about Saving a Hero’s Place and how to donate on their website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.