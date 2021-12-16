Advertisement

“He will not be forgotten here”: Fallen Falls County Deputy honored with a seat next to his brothers and sisters forever

Honor Chair for Deputy Matt Jones
Honor Chair for Deputy Matt Jones(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -Fallen Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones now has a seat forever beside his brothers and sisters at the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement and family members bowed their heads Wednesday as the cover was pulled back from a chair crafted to save this hero’s place within the department.

“He sacrificed his life for helping somebody and that’s what these officers do every day is help people,” Debbie Jones, mother of Deputy Jones, said.

The company “Saving a Hero’s Place” makes these chairs to honor first responders like Deputy Jones who are no longer with us.

Debbie says she wants the chair to be a reminder of his service.

“He will not be forgotten here,” Debbie said.

The chair now sits below a memorial in the hallway for everyone to see.

His mother wants it to honor Deputy Jones while also serving as a reminder to others in the line of duty to stay safe.

“Matt was just stopped on the side of the road helping somebody on a rainy day and a car hydroplaned right into him so it can happen in an instant so officers do need to be careful out there but the public also needs to be aware to slow down,” Debbie said.

This chair is the 188th made for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with hopes to replace the empty seat they left behind with something to honor their legacy for generations to come.

The company that makes these chairs is run entirely on donations. Learn more about Saving a Hero’s Place and how to donate on their website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after she filed a claim against her boss alleging harassment, discrimination
A Central Texas company that’s lasted for generations is unfortunately closing its doors. Now...
Central Freight Lines closes its doors leaving thousands unemployed
Temple police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead.
Man shot and killed in Temple
Central Freight
Central Texas school district hoping to hire Central Freight Lines employees losing their job
Alina Miller, a student at China Spring Middle School, was riding her bike south on Salem Way...
Waco police confirm no criminal charges in crash that killed 12-year-old bicyclist

Latest News

What was supposed to be a big help for military families in a temporary increase in basic...
Few troops are applying for extra housing money from Defense Department despite deadline
A Temple ISD fifth grader got an early Christmas present
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Hetherington said they have around five million lights, along with blow-ups and even a laser...
Millions of Christmas lights create epic show near Crawford
Beautiful Christmas light displays are popping up around Central Texas, and if you drive along...
Waco Christmas light display draws thousands every year