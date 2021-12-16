Advertisement

Home Depot partners with local groups to give one local veteran a big Surprise

Dezba Terry, a Veteran single mother of two, receives gift card from The Home Depot Foundation.
Dezba Terry, a Veteran single mother of two, receives gift card from The Home Depot Foundation.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity selected a veteran from their Critical Repair Program to receive a $10,000 gift card from The Home Depot Foundation and HBI.

Dezba Terry is a single mother of two and veteran who served for over fourteen years with three deployments to Iraq.

“Giving back just a little bit of your time helps you get rooted in your community helps you have a sense of family,” Said Dezba Terry.

Fort Hood’s Habitat For Humanity CEO says being able to help those who help the community is a great way to give back.

“Being able to recognize folks that are also giving back to the community but putting community first. So today being able to surprise decibel with that, that 10,000-dollar gift certificate from the Home Depot and HBI, our partnership, “Ken Cates, Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity chief executive officer.

The Home Depot Foundation launched Operation Surprise several years ago, a contest inviting people from across the country to nominate military veterans in their community in need of home repairs.

Terry says the money will go to other small improvements needed around her home.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after allegedly using police information for personal use
Arrests made in Waco capital murder case
Sage Kimzey, 27, was born in Strong City, Okla. but now lives in Salado with his wife Alexis...
Salado Cowboy wins 7th World Bull Riding Championship at NFR
The Temple Police Department identified the victim from Monday’s shooting on Wednesday morning.
Temple police identify teenager killed in Monday shooting
Bruceville-Eddy is investigating a rumor of a threat at the high school
Bruceville-Eddy ISD investigating rumor of a threat at the high school

Latest News

Community members speak with Verdunity staff about the future of Killeen.
Killeen: City wants public feedback on Comprehensive Plan
Soldiers and Family members picked the a a farm grown Christmas tree on fort Hood.
Fort Hood partners with FedEx, Christmas Spirit Foundation to distribute 900 real trees to families
Leaders from the 48th Chemical Brigade test "unknown" liquids during a leader validation...
48th Chemical Brigade is getting back to the basics
Leon County makes a special delivery of hundreds of toys for Fort Hood Soldiers.
Leon County residents make special Christmas delivery to Fort Hood soldiers