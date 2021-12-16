Home Depot partners with local groups to give one local veteran a big Surprise

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity selected a veteran from their Critical Repair Program to receive a $10,000 gift card from The Home Depot Foundation and HBI.

Dezba Terry is a single mother of two and veteran who served for over fourteen years with three deployments to Iraq.

“Giving back just a little bit of your time helps you get rooted in your community helps you have a sense of family,” Said Dezba Terry.

Fort Hood’s Habitat For Humanity CEO says being able to help those who help the community is a great way to give back.

“Being able to recognize folks that are also giving back to the community but putting community first. So today being able to surprise decibel with that, that 10,000-dollar gift certificate from the Home Depot and HBI, our partnership, “Ken Cates, Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity chief executive officer.

The Home Depot Foundation launched Operation Surprise several years ago, a contest inviting people from across the country to nominate military veterans in their community in need of home repairs.

Terry says the money will go to other small improvements needed around her home.

