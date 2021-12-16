Advertisement

Like father, like son: Lorena sophomore has a chance to repeat family history at state

By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena high school football team will be playing for a state title tomorrow afternoon. Lorena’s only football state championship was won 1987.

This 2021 team has a pretty strong tie to that last team to win a title.

Braylon Henry is a sophomore playing a big role on Lorena’s team. His dad is John Henry, who was a standout sophomore on that 1987 state championship team.

The father and son can hardly believe how this has all lined up and are hoping it all leads to another title for Lorena.

