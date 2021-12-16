Mart man bringing Christmas joy to area with nightly light show

MART, Texas (KWTX) - It may not feel like Christmas weather-wise, but one home in Central Texas is certainly getting into the spirit anyway.

James Fullner started his light show in Mart three years ago. While he started decorating for his grandkids, Fullner said people come from as far away as Gatesville to see the show.

“We add something new every single year, so that it’s not the same,” Fullner said. “It gives something people something for people to look forward to when they come out.”

When he first started the light show, Fullner said there were a few hiccups, and it took time to learn how to get everything wired and programmed.

While Fullner said he’s worked out the kinks, it still takes two weeks to set up all the decorations. Fullner said he works on programming the songs and music all year, but the reactions from his family and the community make the work worthwhile.

“It makes us very happy,” Fullner said. “It makes us extremely happy that we can do this for the community and for the kids out here, for everybody. We want as many people to come out here and enjoy this as possible.”

If you have little ones who need to get a last-minute message to Santa, the big guy will be at Fullner’s house on 301 N Smyth Street at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fullner’s lights are on from 5:30 until midnight, and the show runs from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. every night through Jan. 2.

The house is at the corner of Prospect and Smyth in Mart.

