Advertisement

Mart man bringing Christmas joy to area with nightly light show

It may not feel like Christmas weather-wise, but one home in Central Texas is certainly getting...
It may not feel like Christmas weather-wise, but one home in Central Texas is certainly getting into the spirit anyway.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MART, Texas (KWTX) - It may not feel like Christmas weather-wise, but one home in Central Texas is certainly getting into the spirit anyway.

James Fullner started his light show in Mart three years ago. While he started decorating for his grandkids, Fullner said people come from as far away as Gatesville to see the show.

“We add something new every single year, so that it’s not the same,” Fullner said. “It gives something people something for people to look forward to when they come out.”

When he first started the light show, Fullner said there were a few hiccups, and it took time to learn how to get everything wired and programmed.

While Fullner said he’s worked out the kinks, it still takes two weeks to set up all the decorations. Fullner said he works on programming the songs and music all year, but the reactions from his family and the community make the work worthwhile.

“It makes us very happy,” Fullner said. “It makes us extremely happy that we can do this for the community and for the kids out here, for everybody. We want as many people to come out here and enjoy this as possible.”

If you have little ones who need to get a last-minute message to Santa, the big guy will be at Fullner’s house on 301 N Smyth Street at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fullner’s lights are on from 5:30 until midnight, and the show runs from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. every night through Jan. 2.

The house is at the corner of Prospect and Smyth in Mart.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after she filed a claim against her boss alleging harassment, discrimination
A Central Texas company that’s lasted for generations is unfortunately closing its doors. Now...
Central Freight Lines closes its doors leaving thousands unemployed
Temple police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead.
Man shot and killed in Temple
Central Freight
Central Texas school district hoping to hire Central Freight Lines employees losing their job
Alina Miller, a student at China Spring Middle School, was riding her bike south on Salem Way...
Waco police confirm no criminal charges in crash that killed 12-year-old bicyclist

Latest News

A Temple ISD fifth grader got an early Christmas present
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Hetherington said they have around five million lights, along with blow-ups and even a laser...
Millions of Christmas lights create epic show near Crawford
Beautiful Christmas light displays are popping up around Central Texas, and if you drive along...
Waco Christmas light display draws thousands every year
Texas workers quit for 'better opportunities'
Texas workers quit for 'better opportunities'
NDAA now headed to President Biden's desk
NDAA now headed to President Biden's desk