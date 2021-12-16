Advertisement

McLennan Community College remembers founding president

Dr. Wilbur Allen Ball, McLennan Community College's founding president, passed away Wednesday...
Dr. Wilbur Allen Ball, McLennan Community College’s founding president, passed away Wednesday after a brief illness.(Robert Rogers | Courtesy McLennan Community College)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Wilbur Ball, founding president of McLennan Community College, passed away Wednesday after a short illness.

The college shared about his death in a press release on Thursday. According to MCC, Ball served as president of MCC from 1966 until he retired in 1988.

“He was the builder who laid the foundation for the college and set the vision to provide an affordable, quality education for students, while supporting the community” current president Johnette McKown said.

MCC said Wilbur was born in 1928 in Berclair, Texas. He graduated from Goliad High School, and served in the United States Army Air Corps for three years after that.

His serviced allowed him to attend the University of Texas in 1949 through the G. I. Bill. Ball earned a bachelor’s of science in education in 1952, followed by a master’s of education in administration in 1953, according to MCC. Later in his career, Ball returned to UT and earned a Ph.D. in higher education administration.

Ball initially taught high school English and Spanish before starting his path in higher education in the registrar’s office at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. He later served as an assistant to the college president. MCC said he continued with higher education as vice president and dean at Wharton County Junior College in Houston. He filled that role until he was appointed dean of the new community college in Waco, McLennan Community College.

According to MCC, Ball was one of 30 applicants for the position. At the time, founding board members said “Ball had an unbridled optimism that he could hire a staff, set a curriculum, and find a location for the permanent campus within the next 9 months to open for fall classes in September 1966.”

In February 1966, the board unanimously voted to hire Ball, and he became the college’s first president on March 1, 1966.

According to MCC’s 40th anniversary history book, both Ball and the board wanted to create an “open-door admissions policy.” The book said they also wanted to create a school that was attractive to students of all backgrounds, as well as adults who wanted to continue their education.

“A community college has to have something for everybody,” Ball said.

“[I] lost a friend today, but the people of Central Texas lost even more – a powerful voice for an affordable quality education and a better life for all,” Paul Holder, a retired history professor, said.

Ball is survived by his wife, LaWanda Gersbach Ball, daughter Christi Lee Ball Nichols, son Jason Allen Ball, and four grandchildren.

