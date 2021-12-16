Millions of Christmas lights create epic show near Crawford

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re up for a drive out near the Crawford area, there is one house with an epic Christmas lights display, including millions of lights!

Kevin and Michelle Hetherington have been decorating for about the last decade, but the display has really grown in the last few years.

Hetherington said they have around five million lights, along with blow-ups and even a laser show they had to get special clearance for.

When he started the light show, Hetherington never expected it to get this big.

“My next door neighbor actually called one of the newspapers and said y’all gotta come look at this,” Hetherington said. “And when they actually drove up, they didn’t call, they jumped down and started filming. And I’m like, who are y’all? So he took a couple pictures and you know, asked a few questions. And before we knew it, we were in the newspaper.”

Hetherington said along with the millions of lights, they have dozens of computers to control them. Some of their lights, like the Ferris wheel, large tree, snowflake and some of the light poles, are RGB lights, meaning they can turn many different colors depending on how they are programmed.

The Hetheringtons start working on the display in August. The lights are synced with music, and Hetherington said matching the music to the lights takes hundreds of hours of work.

Despite all the work that goes into their display, Hetherington said it’s exciting to see the happiness and joy they bring to people.

“I did not realize what Christmas lights mean to a lot of people,” Hetherington said. “They thank you to death. We’ve had people that have been proposed to here, you have older people that come up and actually start crying.”

The Hetheringtons house is at 330 Butler Lane near Crawford. They turn on the lights every evening from 6 to 10 p.m. through the end of the year.

While the lights are free to see, the Hetheringtons do collect donations for St. Jude’s. They’re hoping to raise more than 10 thousand dollars this year.

