National Signing Day: Central Texas athletes make their college plans official
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas athletes signed with colleges on Wednesday.
Here’s a list of the signings:
Ellison - Devonte Tezino, Baylor football
Shoemaker - Omari Evans, Penn State football
Marlin - Jaray Bledsoe, University of Texas football
Harker Heights - Terrance Carter, ULL football, Angelique Morgan and Empress Roberts
Belton - Bryan Henry, University of Houston football
