National Signing Day: Central Texas athletes make their college plans official

National Signing Day
National Signing Day(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas athletes signed with colleges on Wednesday.

Here’s a list of the signings:

Ellison - Devonte Tezino, Baylor football

Shoemaker - Omari Evans, Penn State football

Marlin - Jaray Bledsoe, University of Texas football

Harker Heights - Terrance Carter, ULL football, Angelique Morgan and Empress Roberts

Belton - Bryan Henry, University of Houston football

