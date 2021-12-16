Advertisement

Shots fired called in Killeen, one sent to hospital with gunshot wound

Shorty after 2 Wednesday afternoon, KPD responded to a shots fired call.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Shortly after 2 Wednesday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a shots fired disturbance.

Officers were called out to the 500 block of Avenue G, when they arrived they were told that there was a male victim with a gunshot wound at the Central Fire Station.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in an unknown condition.

Detectives are currently investigating and believe this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

