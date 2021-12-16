Winter temperatures back this weekend

A very dynamic storm system - the second in just a week’s timespan - sliced through the heartland of the US yesterday brining damaging winds, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. This follows last week’s tornado outbreak, again, in nation’s midsection. Thankfully our weather has been pretty much quiet in Central Texas this week with just above normal temperatures, a few light showers, and some gusty winds. We have one more day of quiet, but warm, weather before some big weather changes roll our way.

The first big change will be a strong cold front that slides in changing our weather for the weekend. The front arrives early on Saturday morning bringing a 70% chance of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. While we’re not expecting severe weather, gusty winds around 40 MPH and some occasional lightning is expected. The front should be moving through quickly enough that rain should be entirely over by lunch time Saturday but rainfall totals could still reach or even exceed an inch near and east of I-35. Saturday’s front also brings a significant drop in temperatures. We should drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by daybreak and, potentially with some late-day sunshine returning, highs should warm back into the mid-to-upper 50s. Temperatures dip into the mid-30s Sunday morning and then warm back into the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday afternoon.

We have another storm system that will head towards Texas from the southwest late Sunday and into Monday morning. Some of our latest model runs have pushed the best chances for rain Sunday morning south of our area...however, one model is hinting at the chance for some wintry mix that could get close to our western counties. It’s a detail of the forecast we will be fine-tuning in the next few days.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.