Two-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lorena leaves two dead

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Two died in a crash on northbound I-35 late Wednesday night.

DPS Troopers say a Chevrolet Cruz was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a GMC pickup truck head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson.

The driver of the Cruz was identified as 72 year-old Willie David Jackson of Bryan, Texas and the driver of the GMC was identified as 20 year-old Warren James Hadley of Round Rock, Texas.

No other details on the crash were available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.