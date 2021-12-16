Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lorena leaves two dead

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Two died in a crash on northbound I-35 late Wednesday night.

DPS Troopers say a Chevrolet Cruz was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a GMC pickup truck head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson.

The driver of the Cruz was identified as 72 year-old Willie David Jackson of Bryan, Texas and the driver of the GMC was identified as 20 year-old Warren James Hadley of Round Rock, Texas.

No other details on the crash were available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after allegedly using police information for personal use
Arrests made in Waco capital murder case
Sage Kimzey, 27, was born in Strong City, Okla. but now lives in Salado with his wife Alexis...
Salado Cowboy wins 7th World Bull Riding Championship at NFR
The Temple Police Department identified the victim from Monday’s shooting on Wednesday morning.
Temple police identify teenager killed in Monday shooting
Bruceville-Eddy is investigating a rumor of a threat at the high school
Bruceville-Eddy ISD investigating rumor of a threat at the high school

Latest News

Local detective raises $11,000 for at-risk kids’ Christmas
TMSG: Local Detective Raises $11,000
Yusef Khan, 7.
Boy, 7, honored for calling 911 after he and his little sister were stranded on a boat on Lake Belton
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.
Missing Waco teen found safe in College Station
It can take long enough to set up traditional Christmas lights, but one Waco resident is taking...
Christmas lights “mix of technology and art” for one Waco decorator