Waco Christmas light display draws thousands every year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beautiful Christmas light displays are popping up around Central Texas, and if you drive along Highway 84 near McGregor, you probably recognize Roger and Lana Schmidt’s home.

The couple has been decorating their home since the early 2000s. Roger said it started small, with just “Merry Christmas” on the fence and a few trees, but over the last 20 years, it’s expanded to include hundreds of thousands of lights, along with dozens of blow-ups and hand-made decorations.

There are several displays that Lana has created and built by hand, including a 12 Days of Christmas display and scene from the movie “Frozen.”

The couple hopes the decorations bring some cheer to everyone who see them.

“We try to make Christmas, Christmas for people,” Roger said. “There’s a lot of people who have a tough time during the holidays, and this brings brightness and cheer and that’s what it’s for.”

Roger added he wanted his light display to be something more than just a place people could drive by and see. He wanted it to be an experience.

“We wanted people to be able to walk through, take pictures, get memories,” Roger said. “So we’ve set it up as, I think there’s four walking paths that really cover every bit of the display, including the drive.”

Roger estimates thousands of people come to see their lights every year, which are on until early January. The Schmidts collect donations for Fuzzy Friends—this year they’re hoping to raise more than $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.