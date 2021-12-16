Wednesday’s record highs turn to below normal temperature this weekend

Congratulations, y’all! You lived through the hottest December 15th in history yesterday! We set a record warmest low temperature (68°) AND record high temperature (82°). While we are starting out Thursday morning in record territory again, very close to but above the record warmest low of 71°, we’re expecting temperature to fall below the 70s before midnight. The record warmest low for the day and the month should be safe, but it’s still going to be a toasty one today. Morning temperatures in the low 70s should reach the upper 70s and low 80s today with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a decent chance clouds break today and we’ll get some sunshine peeking through the clouds, but we’ll also have a chance for some showers too. Isolated sprinkles in the morning may turn to isolated showers or non-severe storms midday and into the afternoon as a cold front approaches. The best chances for rain are near and east of I-35 but rain chances are capped at about 30%. While it is unlikely that today’s front actually moves through Central Texas, there’s a small chance it doesn’t put on the brakes and moves through part of the area. It’s entirely possible that late-afternoon and evening temperatures from about Waco, Gatesville, and Goldthwaite northward see temperatures briefly dip into the 50s and low 60s. Regardless of whether or not the front does move through, it’ll lift back north as a warm front overnight. We’ll be right back in the warmth tomorrow with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 60s reaching the upper 70s in the afternoon.

BIG weather changes are on the way this weekend as a strong cold front swings through the area early Saturday morning. Saturday’s morning cold front will bring a 70% chance of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. While we’re not expecting severe weather, gusty winds around 40 MPH and some occasional lightning is expected. The front should be moving through quickly enough that rain should be entirely over by lunch time Saturday but rainfall totals could still reach or even exceed an inch near and east of I-35. Saturday’s front also brings a significant drop in temperatures. We should drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by daybreak and, potentially with some late-day sunshine returning, highs should warm back into the mid-to-upper 50s. If clouds stay stuck, highs may only reach the low-to-mid 50s. Temperatures should dip into the mid-30s Sunday morning and then warm back into the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday afternoon. Clouds will be streaming in from the southwest ahead of a potent disturbance moving in from Mexico. Rain chances will be bumped up to about 40% late Sunday night and Monday morning. Wintry precipitation is highly unlikely since temperatures should be too warm despite dropping into the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.