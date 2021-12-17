Brothers hope to reunite under permanent roof

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s the Christmas gift that would keep on giving; reuniting brothers Eric and PJ under a permanent roof with a permanent family.

“Eric and PJ are amazing little boys and they love sports and they want to be together in a forever home,” noted their CPS Case Worker Tonya Reynolds.

The two brothers have been shuffled around the foster care system for years and have been separated since last winter.

“I think it would mean the world (for them to be reunited with a permanent family).

“I think it would help them survive a lot better and it’d be a more positive environment if they were together”, said Reynolds.

Survival.

That’s something a family can work to maintain, while the kids chase their dreams and live life like a loose shirt.

PJ wants to be a Texas Ranger and Eric wants to be a singer.

They say they want to live together again ‘so badly’.

Maybe you could be the person to change not one but two lives this holiday season.

If you have an interest in helping Eric and PJ find a home or getting involved in foster care or adoption call (254) 756-5571 or contact your local CPS office.

Remember, you need to be licensed to foster or adopt in Texas.

