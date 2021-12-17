Advertisement

Chase through Killeen leads to one arrested

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A driver led DPS on a chase through Killeen Thursday afternoon.

DPS attempted to pull over a Nissan Sedan for a traffic violation, but the driver failed to yield and a chase started.

The driver headed towards the City of Killeen, going at a high rate of speed through many intersections. When he reached the intersection of W.S. Young and Business 190, he crashed.

The driver, identified as Amar Paciencio-Theodore Collins of Killeen, took off on foot. He was found and arrested shortly after at a nearby hotel.

There were two passengers in the car at the time, but after the investigation, were released from the scene.

Collins was transported to the Bell County Jail and is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and booked on multiple warrants.

