CLEAR Alert issued for missing College Station woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a clear alert for a 54-year-old College Station woman.

Authorities say Tabatha Carpenter was last seen in the 2700 block of Jennifer Circle on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. She was in a white 2018 Toyota 4 Runner with the Texas license plate CPAWS. Carpenter is 5′5″ with blond hair and green eyes.

College Station police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. Police believe she is armed, so do not approach Carpenter if you see her.

If you know anything about where she might be, please call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

