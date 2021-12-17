Advertisement

CLEAR Alert issued for missing College Station woman

Authorities believe Tabatha Carter, 54, is in danger
Authorities believe Tabatha Carter, 54, is in danger(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a clear alert for a 54-year-old College Station woman.

Authorities say Tabatha Carpenter was last seen in the 2700 block of Jennifer Circle on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. She was in a white 2018 Toyota 4 Runner with the Texas license plate CPAWS. Carpenter is 5′5″ with blond hair and green eyes.

College Station police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. Police believe she is armed, so do not approach Carpenter if you see her.

If you know anything about where she might be, please call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Temple ISD fifth grader got an early Christmas present
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after allegedly using police information for personal use
A team of researchers at Texas A&M say they’ve found the protein in COVID-19 that is able to...
Texas A&M researchers discover COVID-19 mechanism that helps it escape immune system
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.
Missing Waco teen found safe in College Station
Honor Chair for Deputy Matt Jones
“He will not be forgotten here”: Fallen Falls County Deputy honored with a seat next to his brothers and sisters forever

Latest News

The University of Texas at San Antonio and Baylor University have become the latest...
UT-San Antonio and Baylor become the latest Texas universities to achieve Carnegie Tier One research status
Killeen police are stepping up patrol after a club shooting that left one man dead and three...
Chase through Killeen leads to one arrested
Retail store employees are starting to see a big spike in their minimum wage. Many of the...
Retail stores raise minimum wages to fill demand
Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Killeen ISD aware of TikTok trend, campuses not been mentioned