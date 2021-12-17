Advertisement

Holiday Homes with Hannah Hall

The Google map shows locations and can be used to get directions to light displays around Central Texas.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many homes around Central Texas are getting into the holiday spirit with beautiful Christmas displays. Throughout the week, we’ve shared about five different homes in the area.

If you’re interested in seeing any of the homes, you can use the Google map below to find the address and get directions!

Schmidt House (20 Oak Creek Cir, McGregor, TX 76657) -- Features hundreds of thousands of lights, blow-ups and handmade wooden decorations. Visitors can walk or drive through the lights.

Hetherington House (330 Butler Ln, Crawford, TX 76638) -- Display includes millions of lights, all synced to music. Visitors welcome to drive through display between 6 and 10 p.m.

Fullner House (301 N Smyth St, Mart, TX 76664) -- Half hour light show every evening between 6 and 10 p.m. Santa will be there at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Smith House (1908 Real Dr, Waco, TX 76712) -- Half hour light show every evening between 6 and 10 p.m.

Kirkland House (8431 State Hwy 95, Temple, TX 76502) -- Dozens of trees, snowman and other lights. Visitors welcome to drive through. Lights are on between 5 and 10 p.m. IMPORTANT - include STATE when plugging into GPS or you could be brought to the wrong address.

