Killeen ISD aware of TikTok trend, campuses not been mentioned

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD sent a message to parents Thursday addressing a new social media trend that is going around.

KISD says “we have been made aware of threats on the social media platform, TikTok, pertaining to school violence. It is important to note, KISD campuses have NOT been specifically mentioned in these threats but due to high circulation, we felt it is important to address you.”

They go on to say that KISD police and the district are aware of the video, and are closely watching all social media activity and campuses.

“Any Killeen ISD students participating in the sharing or posting of such threats or messages will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct,” the district adds.

They advise parents to talk to their student about the spreading of these false rumors online.

