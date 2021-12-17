Advertisement

Killeen residents wanted as extras for upcoming min-series shoot

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Anybody hoping to make it in a movie could have their chance soon. A casting company has put a call-out to Killeen residents for a shoot taking place in January.

It is part of a new HBO Max mini-series and is scheduled for Jan. 25 inside the Killeen airport.

“So we’re going to be needing airport patrons, some flight attendants, some pilots,” said Niamh Fleming, the casting director. “So if anyone wants to pretend to be a pilot for a day, they’re very welcome to sign on up.”

There are not too many shareable details on the series the Brock Allen Casting Company is gathering the extras for.

It will be a bit of a time warp, set in the 1970s and based on a murder in Texas.

“That’s all I can give for the plot line for now, because I don’t want to spoil it for anyone,” said Fleming.

The company is looking for anyone who wants to join in as an extra.

“We want people of all ages, so we would love people who were even alive and remember this murder at the time,” said Fleming.

Bringing in something like this to Killeen may not just be exciting for residents, but for business owners as well.

“They’re going to eat at our restaurants, they’re going to go and visits the places and things that we have to do,” said Rebekah Moon, vice president of Investor Services for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “That’s only going to boost our local economy which is also a huge thing that we want to look at.”

Those interested are asked to send an email to tvextrassubmissions@gmail.com and include shoe and clothes size, height and weight, two recent photos of themselves and their COVID vaccination status information.

They are also particular about the look too, because it is set in the ‘70s. So no unnatural hair colors, visible tattoos or piercings.

“But, if you don’t have any experience and you’re just trying to get into the game, everyone is welcome, as long as it fits the look of the show,” said Fleming.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after allegedly using police information for personal use
Arrests made in Waco capital murder case
A Temple ISD fifth grader got an early Christmas present
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Sage Kimzey, 27, was born in Strong City, Okla. but now lives in Salado with his wife Alexis...
Salado Cowboy wins 7th World Bull Riding Championship at NFR
The Temple Police Department identified the victim from Monday’s shooting on Wednesday morning.
Temple police identify teenager killed in Monday shooting

Latest News

Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Killeen ISD aware of TikTok trend, campuses not been mentioned
HBO Max series to be filmed in Killeen
HBO Max series to be filmed in Killeen
Area child commended after saving parents from lake
Area child commended after saving parents from lake
Police lights
Two-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lorena leaves two dead