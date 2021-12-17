One final day of steamy December weather before a chill returns this weekend

The light at the end of this muggy, hot, and cloudy tunnel is getting a bit closer and we’ll finally have a longer taste of actual winter-like conditions! Unfortunately, the cold temperatures will hang around for the entire weekend and you’ll probably want a jacket whenever you step outside from Saturday morning through Tuesday afternoon! Outside of a few isolated sprinkles through about lunch time, it’ll be a dry day. Temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning should warm into the upper 70s late in the day. We’re going to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s all night long until a strong cold front arrives early Saturday morning. Isolated showers are possible at any time tonight but the rain chances quickly climb after 2 AM as the front starts to arrive. Widely scattered to numerous showers and non-severe storms will overspread the area and by daybreak Saturday, most of the area should be seeing rain. Nearly all of the rain will be pushed east of I-35 late in the morning and we’ll mostly dry out during the afternoon. We still could see isolated sprinkles around Saturday afternoon but rain chances drop from 90% early in the morning to near 20% after lunch time.

Although you’ll be pretty inconvenienced by Saturday’s rain, everyone will be talking about the sharp change in temperatures. Before the front arrives, we’ll hang on to the upper 60s and low 70s (meaning Saturday’s high temperature is technically going to be above average), but temperatures should quickly drop into the upper 40s and low 50s once the front arrives. Since we’re not expecting a ton of sunshine and we’ll see consistent northerly winds, late-day temperatures should be only as many as 5° higher than where they’ll be immediately behind the front. We’re not expecting to warm out of the upper 40s and low 50s before temperature tumble into the mid-to-upper 30s Sunday morning. Another weak disturbance should swing through the atmosphere Sunday into Monday and will bring us about a 20% to 30% chance of a few isolated showers. Yes, temperatures will be chilly, but wintry precipitation is NOT expected. There could be a few graupel pellets, tiny balls of wet ice, almost like hail, but that’s it. Temperatures Sunday morning in the upper 30s will only warm into the mid-to-upper 40s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay below average Monday in the mid-50s with a morning low near freezing, but highs should warm back into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday. We’ll continue to warm into the 70s around Christmas time. Another cold front should arrive around Christmas, but there’s reason to believe the front won’t bring us a huge change in temperatures. We’ll be watching!

