Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Temple ISD fifth grader got an early Christmas present
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after allegedly using police information for personal use
A team of researchers at Texas A&M say they’ve found the protein in COVID-19 that is able to...
Texas A&M researchers discover COVID-19 mechanism that helps it escape immune system
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.
Missing Waco teen found safe in College Station
Honor Chair for Deputy Matt Jones
“He will not be forgotten here”: Fallen Falls County Deputy honored with a seat next to his brothers and sisters forever

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: Traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Toughest sentence yet for Capitol rioter: More than 5 years
FILE - Rod Stewart performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2018.
Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform
Few Christmas traditions have stood the test of time quite like one Waco woman, who has been...
Waco woman decorating home for nearly 50 years