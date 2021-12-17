Retail stores raise minimum wages to fill demand

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Retail store employees are starting to see a big spike in their minimum wage. Many of the retail stores are still low on workers, and considering rising inflation costs for many of the unemployed, these companies had to adjust to hire more staff.

With the news of Hobby Lobby raising its minimum wage to $18 an hour, Ecomics Expert Rob Tennant says he wasn’t surprised at all.

“They have to raise what they’re willing to pay to meet the demand because based on supply, they haven’t been able to fill the positions they so desperately want to,” he said.

Hobby Lobby isn’t the only one. T-Mobile just announced their new minimum wage will be $20 an hour for all employees.

Tennant believes the trend will continue for other major retail companies, but it could come at a cost.

“National stores and chain stores can keep up in doing that, but it could cramp in local stores trying to hire people and fill their employment needs because they can’t keep up with a $15 to $20 an hour starting wage,” he said.

Many are wondering what this means for the unemployed. With so many stores adjusting their minimum wages, Texas A&M Central Texas Associate Professor of Management Rebecca McPherson says there are some big things for people to consider when applying to any of these jobs.

“Ask about the culture of the work group you’re going into,” she said.

“You wanna know what it’s like to work in that group that you’ll be hired into. Nobody wants to work in a toxic environment, right? Another question is the boss’ management style? Are you the person who likes being told what to do? There are some that want to take their direction and go, and don’t wanna be micromanaged.”

Most of all, McPherson stresses that anyone looking for a job shouldn’t accept the first one made available to them, and always prioritize you and your family’s needs first.

“Look for the best opportunity,” she said.

“Try something out. Network. If you don’t know where you want to go, then any road will get you there.”

