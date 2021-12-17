Advertisement

Storms Early Saturday Morning with A Chilly Weekend To Follow

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll stay warm this evening with temperatures in the low 70′s after sunset. Our cold front arrives early Saturday morning, before sunrise. Showers and storms will fire up around 4-5am, lasting through most of the morning. Storms clear out by noon, with sunshine being seen by late afternoon. However, breezy north winds will keep it cold in the low to mid 50′s for highs.

We drop to the mid 30′s to start your Sunday, with highs only hitting the upper 40′s during the afternoon. We dip to the mid 30′s again Monday morning with highs in the 50′s during the afternoon. Both Sunday night and Monday with feature a couple of spotty showers. We start heating back up afterwards, with highs back in the low to mid 70′s as we get towards Christmas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Temple ISD fifth grader got an early Christmas present
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after allegedly using police information for personal use
Police lights
Two-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lorena leaves two dead
A team of researchers at Texas A&M say they’ve found the protein in COVID-19 that is able to...
Texas A&M researchers discover COVID-19 mechanism that helps it escape immune system
Honor Chair for Deputy Matt Jones
“He will not be forgotten here”: Fallen Falls County Deputy honored with a seat next to his brothers and sisters forever

Latest News

Storms Early Saturday Morning with A Chilly Weekend To Follow
KWTX Fastcast Images
One final day of steamy December weather before a chill returns this weekend
Sean's Friday Fastcast
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast