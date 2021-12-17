Temple Police makes an arrest in fatal shooting investigation

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting investigation.

The Temple Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, made an arrest of a 17-year-old male who is believed to be the suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Cobe Hillard.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of March 2 near the intersection of South MLK Jr. Drive and South 24th Street.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in reference to a victim, later identified as Hillard, who was shot.

When they arrived, officers were told that Hillard was shot in his car by the suspect who was in another car.

Hillard died from his injuries the next day.

Anyone who has information about this case should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

