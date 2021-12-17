Advertisement

Waco woman decorating home for nearly 50 years

Few Christmas traditions have stood the test of time quite like one Waco woman, who has been...
Few Christmas traditions have stood the test of time quite like one Waco woman, who has been decorating her home for nearly 50 years.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Few Christmas traditions have stood the test of time quite like one Waco woman, who has been decorating her home for nearly 50 years.

Alice Tristan said she started decorating her home near the corner of Proctor and 28th Street in Waco when her daughter was in the hospital. Tristan said everyone could see the lights from the window, and from there, it has grown.

Tristan said it takes her about two and a half months to put up the lights. This year, Tristan said she almost didn’t do it because her husband has been going through a lot.

“From him going through three strokes, the COVID, and then other issues that didn’t think were going to happen but it happened,” Tristan said. “It helps me out, it does help me out a lot. If I have to quit making it, what would I be? This is what keeps me and my husband going right here.”

Tristan keeps her lights up until early January.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Temple ISD fifth grader got an early Christmas present
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after allegedly using police information for personal use
A team of researchers at Texas A&M say they’ve found the protein in COVID-19 that is able to...
Texas A&M researchers discover COVID-19 mechanism that helps it escape immune system
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.
Missing Waco teen found safe in College Station
Honor Chair for Deputy Matt Jones
“He will not be forgotten here”: Fallen Falls County Deputy honored with a seat next to his brothers and sisters forever

Latest News

The Google map shows locations and can be used to get directions to light displays around...
Holiday Homes with Hannah Hall
Tabatha Carpenter, 54
Missing College Station woman found safe
It's the Christmas gift that would keep on giving; reuniting brothers Eric and PJ under a...
Brothers hope to reunite under permanent roof
It's the Christmas gift that would keep on giving; reuniting brothers Eric and PJ under a...
Brothers hope to reunite under permanent roof