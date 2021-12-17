Waco woman decorating home for nearly 50 years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Few Christmas traditions have stood the test of time quite like one Waco woman, who has been decorating her home for nearly 50 years.

Alice Tristan said she started decorating her home near the corner of Proctor and 28th Street in Waco when her daughter was in the hospital. Tristan said everyone could see the lights from the window, and from there, it has grown.

Tristan said it takes her about two and a half months to put up the lights. This year, Tristan said she almost didn’t do it because her husband has been going through a lot.

“From him going through three strokes, the COVID, and then other issues that didn’t think were going to happen but it happened,” Tristan said. “It helps me out, it does help me out a lot. If I have to quit making it, what would I be? This is what keeps me and my husband going right here.”

Tristan keeps her lights up until early January.

