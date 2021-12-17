Advertisement

With proposals to cap drug costs stalled, clinics say help still needed

The inventory of insulin within the Greater Killeen Community Clinic is at a healthy rate now....
The inventory of insulin within the Greater Killeen Community Clinic is at a healthy rate now. But that is not always the case as it works to make drugs affordable for residents.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As President Joe Biden says his hopes for the Build Back Better program are stalled, so is the hope to cap some drug prices.

That is one of the provisions with the proposal. It is something those who work around health care say there is a need for.

There are a lot of people in the Central Texas area who need help paying for drug costs, particularly when it comes to things like insulin.

“When we saw the pandemic happen it just amazed us how many patients, how many individuals who really needed health care services,” said Taneika Moultrie, executive director of the Greater Killeen Community Clinic.

Moultrie helps run a program that provides free prescriptions for uninsured patients.

Most of those who use the Prescription Assistance Program need it to help pay for insulin.

“The downside of it is, if they don’t see it at a reduced cost, they can’t afford it, they won’t take it,” said Moultrie.

The clinic works with regional entities to secure vials. There is a healthy supply now, but that is not always the case.

“We compare the cost with local pharmacies, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS,” said Moultrie. “And to look at that cost and to say, it’s $250 or it’s $400 or it’s $600.”

That is why she is hopeful for the caps on drug costs, so it can help those she works with.

But mixing economics and medicine gets complicated.

“Our demand for more and more medicine with lower side effects and better treatment outcomes always are going to drive the prices up going forward,” said Rob Tennant, assistant professor of accounting and interim chair of accounting, finance and economics at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

It is an uneasy thought for those who need chronic care and cannot afford it.

“And I’m even saying anything that’s $14 or $15, that just might be a 30-day supply,” said Moultrie. “But of course, this is continuous care for them to make them better to get them back to that whole care they need to be.”

Related Link: Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it will pass

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Temple ISD fifth grader got an early Christmas present
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after allegedly using police information for personal use
Police lights
Two-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lorena leaves two dead
A team of researchers at Texas A&M say they’ve found the protein in COVID-19 that is able to...
Texas A&M researchers discover COVID-19 mechanism that helps it escape immune system
Honor Chair for Deputy Matt Jones
“He will not be forgotten here”: Fallen Falls County Deputy honored with a seat next to his brothers and sisters forever

Latest News

Local superintendent spreads holiday cheer by transforming into a life-sized Elf on The Shelf
Local superintendent spreads holiday cheer by transforming into a life-sized Elf on The Shelf
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Police lights
Temple Police makes an arrest in fatal shooting investigation
Few Christmas traditions have stood the test of time quite like one Waco woman, who has been...
Waco woman decorating home for nearly 50 years