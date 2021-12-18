Contamination in Navy’s water system a crisis decades in the making

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy water crisis is not yet a month old, but the threat posed by the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility is decades in the making, advocates and government leaders say.

Some call it a slow-moving disaster. Others say the threat is only expected to grow.

But whatever’s next, one thing is certain: The problem isn’t expected to be resolved anytime soon.

To help the community better understand how we got here and what’s at stake, Hawaii News Now partnered with Honolulu Civil Beat to put together a digital special report on the crisis.

Here’s what we know right now:

Where things stand

The Navy’s water crisis started the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Families in military housing areas reported their water smelled strongly of fuel and some reported it was making them sick. Hundreds of complaints rolled into the state and Navy.

In the days and weeks that followed, tests confirmed everyone’s worst fears.

[From Civil Beat: How The Red Hill Fuel System Has Threatened Oahu’s Drinking Water For Decades]

Here's a look at where test results have shown petroleum in the Navy water system or where there have been complaints about the water from residents. (Hawaii Department of Health)

“My house began to smell like a gas station,” said Catlin Park resident Bonnie Russell.

Added Aliamanu Military Reservation resident Christy Clifford, at a town hall earlier this month: “There’s been so much misinformation, no information, nothing, given to the residents here.”

State testing has confirmed petroleum levels in the Navy’s Red Hill drinking water well were hundreds of times higher than the safe drinking limit for water.

Petroleum was also detected in samples from Navy water taps.

The crisis continues to impact the 93,000 customers on the Navy system. They’ve been told they can’t drink the water or use it for cooking or oral hygiene.

Many also have been advised not to use it for household chores, like washing clothes.

Meanwhile, thousands of military families have been displaced and put up in hotels for what’s expected to be weeks or more as authorities work to flush the lines and remove petroleum from the Red Hill well.

Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work to mitigate the problem is ongoing. (HNN)

And the Board of Water Supply is scrambling to keep petroleum out of the public system. The utility has stopped using three of its wells in a bid to stop the fuel from migrating.

According to BWS, the Halawa Shaft is particularly vulnerable to contamination because it sucks water right from the top of the aquifer.

With three of its wells shuttered for now, the Board of Water Supply is relying on other wells closer to Diamond Head to meet the water demands of urban Honolulu and beyond.

180 million gallons of fuel ― 100 feet above the aquifer

As Oahu residents reel from news that military families’ drinking water was contaminated, and that water for the broader community is also at risk, scrutiny of the nearby Navy’s fuel facility is intensifying.

But the crisis is not a surprise to many residents, officials and local environmental advocates.

For years, they’ve considered Red Hill an inevitable environmental and public health disaster.

The cause of the water crisis is still under investigation, but the suspected source is the Navy’s World War II-era Red Hill fuel facility located uphill from the affected military communities.

The Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is made up of 20 huge pill-shaped fuel tanks and a system of pipelines that use the force of gravity to deliver fuel to Pearl Harbor ― 2 1/2 miles away.

Each tank is large enough to contain Aloha Tower.

The facility, built in haste in the early 1940s, holds about 180 million gallons of fuel ― and sits just 100 feet above a groundwater aquifer that supplies 77% of the island’s total water.

The tanks were constructed by workers who blasted cavities into the mountain’s volcanic rock and built the tanks into the holes. And since 1943, the facility has recorded at least 73 fuel leaks ― totaling at least 180,000 gallons ― according to the Sierra Club. The Navy disputes those figures, however.

But in the wake of the water contamination, there have been growing calls ― including among government officials ― to empty the Red Hill fuel tanks and shut down the facility.

The Navy, meanwhile, says that Red Hill is a vital national security asset used by the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Hawaii National Guard.

Military officials say that the facility is still needed for the “mission readiness” of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command amid what it considers increasing aggression from Russia and China.

They have also promoted Red Hill as a vital fuel source in the case of a state emergency or natural disaster. In that scenario, Red Hill could supply fuel to the airport, Hawaiian Electric and ships.

‘A slow violence ... inflicted on the land’

A series of recent leaks at the facility have posed a growing threat.

In 2014, for example, an estimated 27,000 gallons of fuel escaped from one of the tanks. After that release, groundwater and soil monitoring systems registered spikes in diesel and petroleum.

The DOH said earlier this year that the Red Hill facility’s location above the aquifer is inherently dangerous, and the DOH Environmental Health Administration stated in July that it doesn’t believe Red Hill can operate in a way that protects human health and the environment.

Meanwhile, other Navy hubs across the country have shuttered their own underground fuel facilities built in the same era as Red Hill.

Each of the tanks are made of a thin steel liner that’s now corroding. It is encased by a concrete shell that the Navy admits it cannot access and is therefore impossible to maintain.

Navy officials suspect the water contamination crisis was caused by leaks that occurred this year.

On May 6, more than 1,600 gallons of fuel spilled from a burst pipeline in the facility’s lower access tunnel. And on Nov. 20, 14,000 gallons of water and fuel leaked from a fire suppression line in a tunnel at the halfway point between the tanks and the Red Hill drinking water shaft.

[To see the Health Department’s sampling results of the Navy water system, click here.]

Following confirmation on contamination in the Navy’s system, the governor ordered the Navy to suspend all operations at Red Hill, build a water treatment facility and provide a plan within 30 days for emptying the tanks. The Navy is fighting the order to empty the tanks, and a legal battle is likely.

“The reason that the state decided to issue that order is clearly we have fuel in the water system,” Gov. David Ige said, in a recent interview. “It is isolated to Red Hill, but we want to make sure that there is no further action taken that could increase the contamination that’s occurring.”

The governor’s order, however, represents a significant shift in the political winds on an issue that many activists have felt was not taken seriously for years.

“What’s happening under Red Hill may not be visible to the human eye,” said activist Kyle Kajihiro, at a recent demonstration. “But it’s a form of slow violence that’s been inflicted on the land.”

Since 2014, following that large spill, the Board of Water Supply has raised alarms alongside the Sierra Club and a small group of community members who have been calling for the shutdown of Red Hill.

For now, BWS says its customers don’t have to worry about buying bottled water and that it is constantly testing its system for signs of trouble. But that’s not the case on base.

The priority for the Navy now: Flushing its water system in a bid to remove petroleum from the water lines. It’s a massive undertaking ― and the Board of Water Supply is casting doubt about whether it will work. They say if petroleum ever got into the public water lines, flushing simply wouldn’t work.

“It would be an extremely catastrophic situation,” said BWS Program Administrator Erwin Kawata.

