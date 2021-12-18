Advertisement

The Rain Is Moving Out But The Cold Is Moving In

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures stay cold in the mid 50′s due to breezy north winds and cloudy skies. Wind gusts will get to 30-35mph this afternoon, so Wind Chill may be an issue for some counties. We dip to the upper 40′s after sunset, with the low 40′s late evening. Sunday morning we start in the mid 30′s, so bundle up if heading off to church!

We’ll have more sunshine on Sunday, but the north winds keep our highs in the upper 40′s during the afternoon. However, we start warming up again during the work week as abundant sunshine will be seen. Highs hit the mid 50′s Monday afternoon, getting into the 70′s by Christmas Eve! Highs on Christmas look to be in the mid 70′s with sunny skies.

