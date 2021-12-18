Advertisement

Staying Cold Through Sunday with More Rain To Start Next Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be chilly this evening with breezy north winds and temperatures in the upper 40′s after sunset. We dip to the low 40′s late evening, with morning lows in the mid 30′s. More sunshine will be seen on Sunday, but highs will only be around 50° during the afternoon, so keep those jackets handy! A few spotty showers move in late Sunday night, with more scattered rain Monday morning. Morning lows on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30′s.

By Monday afternoon we’ll only have a few spotty showers alongside highs in the low 50′s. After that, abundant sunshine returns and brings us another warmup. We’ll hit the low 60′s for the start of Winter, with highs back in the low to mid 70′s for Christmas. Morning lows will start warming up during that time as well, with Christmas Eve starting in the low 50′s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lorena leaves two dead
Police lights
Temple Police makes an arrest in fatal shooting investigation
Killeen police are stepping up patrol after a club shooting that left one man dead and three...
Chase through Killeen leads to one arrested
A Central Texas family lost valuable items and their car the day before Thanksgiving to a thief...
Killeen: Local community hopes to stop thief from stealing in their neighborhoods
Brandon Cope, Superintendent at Riesel, transforms into Rowdy the Riesel Elf
Local superintendent spreads holiday cheer by transforming into a life-sized Elf on The Shelf

Latest News

Colder Today with More Rain Heading Into Monday
Cold Weather The Rest of The Weekend with A Few More Showers On The Way
FastCast
The Rain Is Moving Out But The Cold Is Moving In
The Rain Is Moving Out But The Cold Is Moving In