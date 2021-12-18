Advertisement

Storms Early Saturday Morning with A Chilly Weekend To Follow

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It has been an unseasonably warm week across Central Texas, but BIG changes are arriving this weekend!! A strong cold front will move through Central Texas Saturday morning. Showers and storms will fire up around 4-5am, lasting through most of the morning. Storms clear out by noon, with sunshine being seen by late afternoon. However, breezy north winds will keep it cold in the low to mid 50′s for highs.

We drop to the mid 30′s to start your Sunday, with highs only hitting the upper 40′s during the afternoon. We dip to the mid 30′s again Monday morning with highs in the 50′s during the afternoon. Both Sunday night and Monday with feature a couple of spotty showers. We start heating back up afterwards, with highs back in the low to mid 70′s as we get towards Christmas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lorena leaves two dead
Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, (left), was arrested by Bellmead Police Tuesday, a...
Bellmead’s assistant police chief arrested after allegedly using police information for personal use
A Temple ISD fifth grader got an early Christmas present
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises daughter at local school
Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Killeen ISD aware of TikTok trend, campuses not been mentioned
Honor Chair for Deputy Matt Jones
“He will not be forgotten here”: Fallen Falls County Deputy honored with a seat next to his brothers and sisters forever

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
FastCast
Storms Early Saturday Morning with A Chilly Weekend To Follow
Storms Early Saturday Morning with A Chilly Weekend To Follow
KWTX Fastcast Images
One final day of steamy December weather before a chill returns this weekend