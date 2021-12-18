Storms Early Saturday Morning with A Chilly Weekend To Follow

It has been an unseasonably warm week across Central Texas, but BIG changes are arriving this weekend!! A strong cold front will move through Central Texas Saturday morning. Showers and storms will fire up around 4-5am, lasting through most of the morning. Storms clear out by noon, with sunshine being seen by late afternoon. However, breezy north winds will keep it cold in the low to mid 50′s for highs.

We drop to the mid 30′s to start your Sunday, with highs only hitting the upper 40′s during the afternoon. We dip to the mid 30′s again Monday morning with highs in the 50′s during the afternoon. Both Sunday night and Monday with feature a couple of spotty showers. We start heating back up afterwards, with highs back in the low to mid 70′s as we get towards Christmas.

