UMHB wins Division III National Championship

CANTON, Ohio (KWTX) - After a one year hiatus, the Division 3 National Championship, or Stagg Bowl, is back!

UMHB earned a spot in the game for the fourth time in five season, matching up with North Central.

The Cardinals are the defending champs, and they came out on fire again this year, taking the game’s opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.

The Cru responded with a drive that ended in a 32 yard field goal, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

After getting the ball back, the Cru struck again - this time for a touchdown.

Kyle King found Brandon Jordan across the middle for the 19-yard go-ahead touchdown.

The extra point was missed and the Cru led 9-7 in the first quarter.

UMHB got the ball back and King found KJ Miller for another 19 yard touchdown, putting the Cru up 16-7.

After a UMHB fumble in the second quarter, North Central drove 90 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Cru lead to 16-14.

The Cru fumbled again on the next drive, leading to a Cardinal field goal that put North Central up 17-16 with the first half winding down.

The Cru was able to put together a quick drive that ended with a field goal on the final play of the first half, giving the Cru a 19-17 at the break.

The Cru opened up the second half with a twelve play drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown by Aphonso Thomas, extending the lead to 26-17.

A Jefferson Fritz interception gave the ball back to the Cru, who drove the length of the field for another Thomas touchdown, jumping to a 33-17 lead midway through the third quarter.

Mikkah Hackett added another interception on North Central’s next possession, setting UMHB up in Cardinal territory.

The Cru would add a field goal and lead 36-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Hackett added another interception to halt North Central’s next drive.

The Cru would convert it for another touchdown, this time from Kenneth Cormier, and the lead was 43-17.

UMHB goes on to win, the final 57-24.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.