Belton: Community welcomes home national champions

The UMHB football team returned to Central Texas to celebrate its third national championship in the last five years, Saturday.
The UMHB football team returned to Central Texas to celebrate its third national championship in the last five years, Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The UMHB football team returned to Central Texas to celebrate its third national championship in the last five years, Saturday.

Dozens of loyal fans lined up at Cummins Field House while braving the cold winds and multiple delays due to the team’s flight from Ohio.

Belinda Jordan says her granddaughter graduated as a crusader in their nursing program; and they both have attended many games and watch parties ever since.

“It turned chilly today but that’s okay, we were ready for it,” she said.

“I would’ve loved to have been in Canton, Ohio, but it was such a good experience to be in the stadium at the watch party last night.”

Meanwhile, other fans like Issiah & Jossiah Gonzales showcased their life-long fandom for the team by bringing a framed photo of their favorite players, Wide Receiver Brandon Jordan.

“He’s really made an impact on us,” said Issiah Gonzales.

“He wants us to do good, especially with my brother still in school. He’s just one of our favorite players and he’s shown on the field how dominant he can be.”

Especially after not being able to attend games last year due to the pandemic, these fans couldn’t be happier to celebrate their national champion crusaders.

“It’s so much fun to scream and yell and go all out for them in every game,” Jordan said.

“It’s such a great experience to be undefeated.”

“We love the CRU so much and for UMHB to pull something like this, it just shows how much they care for our community,” Gonzales said.

