Cold and Rainy To Start Monday with Another Warmup After

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
It stays chilly this evening with temperatures in the mid 40′s after sunset. We dip to the mid to upper 30′s to start your Monday, with scattered showers alongside the cold. Luckily our temperatures will be warm enough to where any wintry precipitation is highly unlikely. At the very best, you may catch a few sleet pellets. The rain tracks east of Central Texas around 2pm, which is why we’ll have variable highs. Near and west of I-35 we’ll have highs in the mid to upper 50′s, with highs only in the low to mid 50′s east of I-35.

Another warmup begins afterwards as abundant sunshine returns to the area, not to mention winds staying out of the south. We’ll hit the mid 60′s Wednesday, before getting near 80° on Christmas. We may actually break the record for the warmest Christmas ever in Central Texas.

