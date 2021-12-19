Advertisement

Early morning fire damages Waco business

Carbajal Upholstery fire
Carbajal Upholstery fire(Royden Ogletree, KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire at Carbajal Upholstery in the 1700 block of Franklin Ave. caused severe damage to the building.

According to the Waco Fire Department, two employees were working inside one portion of the building when the fire started around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Both employees were able to escape with no injuries and fire crews were on the scene in a matter of minutes.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but not before it spread to the roof of the main building.

The Waco Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

