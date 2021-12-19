Even Colder Today with More Rain Heading Into Monday

More sunshine will be seen on Sunday, but highs will only be around 50° during the afternoon, so keep those jackets handy! A few spotty showers move in late Sunday night, with more scattered rain Monday morning. Morning lows on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30′s.

By Monday afternoon we’ll only have a few spotty showers alongside highs in the low 50′s. After that, abundant sunshine returns and brings us another warmup. We’ll hit the low 60′s for the start of Winter, with highs back in the low to mid 70′s for Christmas. Morning lows will start warming up during that time as well, with Christmas Eve starting in the low 50′s.

