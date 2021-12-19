Advertisement

Killeen: Food Care Center & Military Family Advisory Network give meals to Fort Hood families

This holiday season, many military families continue to struggle with paying bills and putting food on the table.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season, many military families continue to struggle with paying bills and putting food on the table.

However, thanks to the work of local and national non-profits, they won’t have to worry anytime soon.

The Military Family Advisory Network partnered with the Killeen Food Care Center to give more than 600 Fort Hood families some food and groceries.

The organization also handed out its one millionth free meal to a military family this year as part of a nation-wide effort to keep them fed.

For the organizers and families, they couldn’t be more grateful for each other.

“I’m a military spouse with a three-year-old and a five-year-old,” said Shannon Razsadin, executive director of the Military Family Advisory Network.

“So, when I see kids in the back seats and see the smiles on their face because they got to see Santa today and have fun, it’s awesome. The families are able to get the support they need without saying we’re going to get food, they would say, we’re going to see Santa.”

“Just seeing the compassion that people can still have these days, which I feel is few and far in between, and take the time out to donate and provide for these families... it touches me,” said Army Specialist Cornelius Stanley.

The organization adds they have plenty of food distribution events scheduled to help families next year.

