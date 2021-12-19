Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted

Cameron, Texas (KBTX) - According to several media outlets, a teacher in Milam County has been arrested and indicted by a grand jury.

The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted this month on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office confirms McCormick was booked in around 1:00 a.m. Saturday and released at noon the same day on bonds totaling $100,000.

A mug shot of McCormick was not available on the agency’s online jail roster. A detention center employee on Sunday was unable to explain why McCormick’s mug shot is unavailable and said that someone with the administration would follow up with us on Monday for our mugshot request.

According to KMIL-FM in Cameron, McCormick is currently working in the Buckholts school district and previously worked in Cameron.

Cameron ISD Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles told The Cameron Herald newspaper in a statement there was no indication any Cameron students were involved.

Buckholts Police Chief Shawn Newsom told KMIL they learned of the allegations that had occurred some time ago and began investigating. As lead investigator, Newsom told KMIL they uncovered enough evidence to take the case to the Grand Jury.

Court records show two victims came forward after making outcries and as part of his bond conditions, McCormick must not have any contact with children under 14 years of age, the radio station reports.

KBTX has reached out to Buckholts ISD for comment.

Chief Newsom said McCormick had been placed on administrative leave and it remains unclear if he remains with the district, KMIL reports.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.