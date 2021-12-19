Advertisement

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted she’s vaccinated, has received her booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms in a breakthrough case of the virus.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she wrote, using the occasion to also urge anyone not vaccinated to do so.

Warren didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids are dubbing it "National Shoot Up Your School Day"
Local school districts relieved as a Tik Tok threat of ‘national shoot up your school day’ ends with no shootings
A Central Texas family lost valuable items and their car the day before Thanksgiving to a thief...
Killeen: Local community hopes to stop thief from stealing in their neighborhoods
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
UMHB's Jefferson Fritz is congratulated after an interception in the 2021 Stagg Bowl
UMHB wins Division III National Championship
Carbajal Upholstery fire
Early morning fire damages Waco business

Latest News

As many of you hit the road this week to visit family and friends, so will thousands of others...
New study finds Texas roads are the deadliest this holiday season
In this March 2021 photo provided by Scott Jawson, West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler is seen...
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA festival
Georgia lawmakers remember former Sen. Johnny Isakson
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin can’t support Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it