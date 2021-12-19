Temple couple want to remember “reason for the season” with light display

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s not the only place to see beautiful Christmas lights. If you want to get into the holiday spirit, one Temple couple invites you to take a drive through their display.

Bill and Kay Kirkland have been decorating ever since they got married over 50 years ago. The Kirklands said their collection grows a little bit every year.

The newest addition is a giant pixel Christmas tree programmed to music. Each light can also be programmed to a different color.

The Kirklands have dozens of lights, deer and snowman, along with a nativity scene and Happy Birthday Jesus sign. The couple said while they love getting into the spirit and exchanging gifts with their family, they want to keep Christ in Christmas, and that’s a big part of their display.

They also want to bring joy to everyone who drives through.

“We just feel like that they’re being moved into the Christmas spirit more and being entertained, and that fills our heart with excitement and joy,” Bill said. “You know, in these times, we’ve had a few years, it’s been tough, and people need something to be able to lift them up.”

You can find Bill and Kay at 8431 State Hwy 95 in Temple. They leave their lights on from about 5 to 10 p.m., and they’ll be up through mid-January.

We have a full list of all of the stops on Holiday Homes with Hannah Hall here.

