Advertisement

Temple couple want to remember “reason for the season” with light display

By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s not the only place to see beautiful Christmas lights. If you want to get into the holiday spirit, one Temple couple invites you to take a drive through their display.

Bill and Kay Kirkland have been decorating ever since they got married over 50 years ago. The Kirklands said their collection grows a little bit every year.

The newest addition is a giant pixel Christmas tree programmed to music. Each light can also be programmed to a different color.

The Kirklands have dozens of lights, deer and snowman, along with a nativity scene and Happy Birthday Jesus sign. The couple said while they love getting into the spirit and exchanging gifts with their family, they want to keep Christ in Christmas, and that’s a big part of their display.

They also want to bring joy to everyone who drives through.

“We just feel like that they’re being moved into the Christmas spirit more and being entertained, and that fills our heart with excitement and joy,” Bill said. “You know, in these times, we’ve had a few years, it’s been tough, and people need something to be able to lift them up.”

You can find Bill and Kay at 8431 State Hwy 95 in Temple. They leave their lights on from about 5 to 10 p.m., and they’ll be up through mid-January.

We have a full list of all of the stops on Holiday Homes with Hannah Hall here.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lorena leaves two dead
Police lights
Temple Police makes an arrest in fatal shooting investigation
Killeen police are stepping up patrol after a club shooting that left one man dead and three...
Chase through Killeen leads to one arrested
A Central Texas family lost valuable items and their car the day before Thanksgiving to a thief...
Killeen: Local community hopes to stop thief from stealing in their neighborhoods
Brandon Cope, Superintendent at Riesel, transforms into Rowdy the Riesel Elf
Local superintendent spreads holiday cheer by transforming into a life-sized Elf on The Shelf

Latest News

This holiday season, many military families continue to struggle with paying bills and putting...
Killeen: Food Care Center & Military Family Advisory Network give meals to Fort Hood families
The UMHB football team returned to Central Texas to celebrate its third national championship...
Belton: Community welcomes home national champions
Bill and Kay Kirkland say decorating for Christmas is in their genes, and have been decorating...
Temple couple expands display every year
Tristan says even though this was a difficult year for her family, that wasn't going to stop...
Alice Tristan decorating home for nearly 50 years